Customer Tries To Get Friends And Family Discount By Claiming To Be The Owner’s Son, But He Was Talking To His Supposed “Brother”

If you’ve worked in customer service long enough, you’ve almost certainly had customers try to take advantage of you in one way or another.

You might never have had the opportunity to really zing one of them the way this guy did, though.

It’s a thing of beauty, so check it out.

Tales from my time at a construction company So when I was about 16 my dad started his own construction company. We rented out equipment for customers if they wanted to do a job themselves. My whole family did the clerical stuff in the office, my job was generally to answer phones and talk to customers. I had my fair share of idiots, but one of my favorite stories involved a customer that I will call clueless guy. So I will be me and CG will be clueless guy.

This really should be a simple interaction.

It was a Wednesday afternoon when CG walked in, as is standard, I greeted him when he walked in the door. Me: Hi, welcome to (name of business) how can I assist you. CG- I want to rent a bobcat. (For those of you unfamiliar bobcat is a brand name, not an actual piece of equipment they make utility vehicles, excavators etc) Me-okay sir, well what kind of bobcat would you like, we have all of these machines currently available. I hand him the binder that features all of our machines and how much the fee is to rent them. He doesn’t even look at the catalogue and looks at me like I’m dumb.

Of course, it wasn’t.

CG- I said I want a BOBCAT!! I put on my best customer service smile while a little piece of me died inside. Me-okay sir, why don’t you just show me what you want? I nudge the catalogue towards him, he finally takes it and stops on the utility vehicle page and points at the one by bobcat. CG- See! A bobcat!

Luckily for the poster, the customer was about to offer up the zing opportunity of a lifetime.

I resist the urge to roll my eyes and get started on the paperwork necessary to rent the bobcat. I take him through the rental spiel. He wants the machine next week, so I let him know how much the deposit is, and that the rest is due upon pickup of the machine. CG-what about the friends and family discount? Me-I’m sorry what? We do offer a friends and family discount, but I’ve never seen this man in my life. CG- Yeah, I’m (owner’s name) son. Me- Oh really? Hang on one sec. I knock on the door to the back office, where my father is. He comes out. Me- This guy says he’s my brother. the customer turns this bright shade of red and says something really quietly Me- I’m sorry, what? CG- I’ll just take the regular price. My dad and I had a pretty good laugh afterwards.

I mean, *chef’s kiss*.

I just know Reddit loved reading this one too.

Well crafted, sir.

Indeed.

Not this time.

Huh, it’s not a unique experience.

I’m stealing this.

The guy is probably still thinking about it today.

I would be.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.