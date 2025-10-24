Customer Wanted To Return A Pair Of Jeans, But When The Manager Looked At Them, She Could Tell They’d Been Worn

Some customers think they can get away with lying in order to get around store policies.

If you were working at a retail store, and a customer wanted to return something they had already worn, would you let them even if it went against store policy?

This store manager encountered a customer who wanted to return a pair of jeans.

She inspected them and immediately knew they had been worn.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

You can’t return worn pants. Years ago, I used to work at a store that sold clothes. We were fairly lax about our return policy when it came to receipts, but we did not take returns of items that had previously been worn. The tags still had to be on it. We have signages saying as much all over the store.

This woman went over to the customer who was complaining and trying to return an item.

It’s a fairly slow day. Just me with three other employees, and I’m running the shift. A woman comes in wanting to return a pair of jeans. There are no tags on them, and they’ve clearly been worn. One of the other employees is helping her and trying to explain the return policy. She demands a manager, so I go over to help her.

She examined the pants and calmly explained to the customer that they couldn’t refund her.

A quick cursory examination of the product, and I know I can’t possibly refund them. She cusses and screams and makes a huge scene. There are 4 or 5 other customers in the store at this point, and everyone is paying attention. I maintain my composure despite the insults and calmly explain that we can’t take back clothes that have previously been worn.

She opened the jeans and showed the customer that they had already been used

She screams and yells, saying she never wore them. She says that the tags were detached when she bought them. So I open the jeans up and show her the inside. Not only has she clearly worn them, she also clearly wore them commando leaving an incredible amount of excitement behind.

So she gave her some advice to wear underwear next time.

“Ma’am, next time you plan to try to return pants you’ve clearly worn, I suggest wearing underwear with them.” She stormed off, leaving the jeans behind, and not getting a refund. We threw them in the garbage.

You can’t return used clothing pieces. Period.

