Customer Wants To Get An Extra Screw For Her Microwave, But She Doesn’t Have Her Receipt With Her And Seems Confused

You don’t get to talk to me like that. I work at a discount appliance store. I frequently get customers who are missing things like screws, kickplates, knobs, etc. It’s normally a very easy process to get these parts for the customer, but this particular one finally broke me. C: holding up a mounting screw “I bought a microwave from here, and you didn’t put two screws in my packet, so I’ve come to get the other one from you.”

I’ve never seen this woman in my life; I didn’t sell her the microwave and I certainly don’t assemble the mounting kits so my next response is: Me: “Alright, that’s not a problem, do you have your receipt with you?” C: “Are you freaking kidding me?” Me: “You don’t get to talk to me that way.”

Her face completely changes from anger to…well, her face looked silent, if one could see silence. Then her husband started walking up. As I see him, I’m about to ask if he happens to have the receipt in his pocket, but before I can get a word out the customer starts yelling: C: to husband “Where did we buy that microwave?” Husband: “Uh…here?”

C: “And where did we buy the stove?” Husband: “Here, why?” At this point, I’ve had enough. So I say: M: “Ma’am, it’s obvious you don’t want my help, so let me get someone else for you.”

So I go get my manager, explain the situation, and he comes out to deal with the woman. Afterwards, my manager comes and tells me that he thinks the woman wasn’t looking for a second screw; the screw she had with her had been stripped, and she was likely looking to get a free replacement off us. He gave the customer the screw, but agreed that I didn’t deserve to be treated like that.

Now, that was a good manager, learning to speak crazy customer, solving the problem and reassuring the employee that she handled the situation well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

