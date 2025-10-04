Customer’s Child Was Curious About Things They Do In The Store, So This Woman Willingly Entertained His Questions

Children are naturally inquisitive.

This woman was working at the register when a father and his son came through her line.

The boy was eager to ask questions, while his dad seemed unsure if it was the right moment.

When the dad allowed his son to ask, she was delighted and appreciated his curiosity.

Adorable Curious Child This happened about a week ago, and it’s now one of my favorite customer interactions. I’m on the register, and a kid and his dad come up. The kid looks about 12. The dad tells me he doesn’t want to keep the hangers. I throw them into a bin in the desk.

The kid turns to his dad and says, “Can I ask her a question?” The dad, without hesitation, says no. He doesn’t seem annoyed, more like he was trying to spare me. The kid says, “Please, I promise it’s a normal question.” I’m intrigued and say, “Well, now, I really want to know what the question is. Don’t love that it comes with a disclaimer though. Haha!”

The dad says fine, he can ask his question. The kid just wanted to know what we do with the hangers if they don’t keep them. He ended up asking me a few more questions while we were wrapping up. He was very sweet and polite. His dad says he’s full of questions. Days later, I’m still curious what questions got him to the point of needing a normal question disclaimer.

Sometimes, the simplest questions can create the most meaningful moments.

