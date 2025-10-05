Customers Got Angry About Checkout Rules, So They Screamed At Staff And Started Breaking Things

Working in retail means dealing with the occasional rude shopper, but most people eventually calm down and move on. But that wasn’t the case in this story.

Two angry thrift store customers weren’t satisfied with just yelling — they decided to put everyone in danger with an epic meltdown.

All over a self checkout.

Read on for the full story.

Customer didn’t want to use self checkout and went into complete rage. Had to bring my little sister out of the store through the back while police were called. I’ve been working at a local chain thrift store for a few months. There have been a few rude and privileged customers, but nothing anywhere near as bad as today. My mom, grandma, and sister happened to be in the store today.

At the store I work in, there are four self-checkout areas and one checkout with a worker.

This particular day, there were some unexpected complications.

I’m not completely sure why, but at this time the person working the checkout was only accepting cash. This greatly angered two customers though.

They were determined to let everyone know just how much of an inconvenience this was for them.

After a bit of back and forth, they walked over to the self-checkout right beside my family, yelling about how they would just do the employees’ job for them and stuff like that. I don’t know why it mattered though, because the self-checkout accepted cash and card. I was standing by my mom and sister (6) about two feet away from them.

The manager tried to deescalate the situation, to no avail.

The manager politely asked them to calm down or leave the store. These people must have had some serious issues because they just kept getting louder and screaming worse and worse things at my manager.

But then things got even worse.

The guy walked over to the exit and the windows at the front of the store and started kicking and punching them, and threatening the other workers. Their cart was full of large metal decor and paintings, so the lady grabbed a big painting and threw it to the ground, yelling about how she wanted us to call the police. The glass broke and went flying everywhere.

One employee decided they had to do something.

At that point, I really didn’t want my little sister getting hurt by these crazy people, so I picked her up and brought her out the back of the store. After a few more minutes of yelling and breaking things, they eventually left.

Finally, everything calmed down, but it left everyone shaken.

By the time I had gone back inside, my manager and coworkers were on the phone with the police. Luckily, my sister understands that those people were crazy and that’s not how normal people act. She thinks it was funny. My mom and grandma have worked retail for 20+ years, and they both say they have never seen people go THAT crazy before.

This sounds like such a nightmare shift.

What did Reddit think?

This user is all for self checkouts.

This commenter thinks they may know why these customers went so crazy.

This commenter thinks it’s all part of a concerning pattern.

Self checkouts can be a barrier to some customers.

No one in that store will forget the day two customers lost it over something as small as self checkout.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.