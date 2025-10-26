Customers Wanted To Save Some Money By Putting Gasoline In A Plastic Container Instead Of A Gas Can, So This Gas Station Employee Warned Them It Is Unsafe And Illegal

Some people will do anything to save a few bucks.

You’re free to do whatever you like, but I will have to have you arrested. So a few years back, I was running a gas station inside a U.S. National Park. Gas station prices are always high, and tourism prices are even higher. Snacks were pretty average, but if you needed a phone charger or jumper cables, it was gonna be pretty pricey. But that’s what you get for coming unprepared. So one day, I had two guys pull up in their pickup. Middle-aged white executive types who seem used to people bending over backwards for them.

They needed gas and they needed a gas can so they can take a fill-up back to their generator down at _______ Creek. Of course, the people who bring a generator to a remote campsite are my least favorite kind, but what can you do? I grab the can, and they scoff when I ring it up, and it’s around $25. So they walked away, and it’s no skin off my nose. I was happy to know their generator won’t be running all night. About 5 minutes later, they came back in and purchased a jug of windshield washer fluid. And then they started to pester my other customers, asking if they can fill up their windshield washer reservoirs. I’m getting suspicious…

Me: Seriously? You’re going to do that right in front of me? You have to know that’s illegal. C: Well, we need something to put the gas in. Me: Yeah, I can sell you a legal gas can. But using that container is illegal. It’s so thin, the gas might eat through it on your way back. It’s not safe for you, or the park. C: It’s my container now. I can use it however I need to. Me: You can do whatever you’d like with your jug. Good luck convincing me to sell you any gasoline. C: Fine. We’ll just take it somewhere else. Me: Of course sir. Next gas station is 20 miles south over Mt. ______.

This was our favorite gag. All the stations are run by the same company and all the employees were pretty close. So whenever one of us had a difficult customer, who insisted on driving to the next station he/she would just call that station and give them a heads up. Then whoever was working the next station would repeat the exact same conversation (using the exact same words if possible), and offer that they were welcome to check out the next station at wherever it was they just came from. But this guy wasn’t having it… C: Look we’re just going to pour this out, and then we’ll just put a little gas in it. It’s no big deal. That is crazy illegal! WE ARE IN A NATIONAL PARK! WHY DID YOU COME IF YOU JUST WANT TO RUN A GENERATOR AND POUR CHEMICALS INTO THE SOIL? But it’s also just so funny because I know these guys have zero power in this situation.

Me in my most bored tone possible: Sir, if you pour out chemicals onto federally protected land I will have to call the law enforcement rangers. Their office is that building next door. I know what you’re driving. I know where your staying. And I know that there is exactly one road that you could possibly be driving on for the next 30 minutes. You will be arrested or heavily fined, or both. You’ll also be removed from the property, and will now have a federal record. C: Fine we’ll just return the fluid. Me: I’m sorry, but we have a no return policy. Enjoy your stay!

