Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The “Do You Know Who I Am” Card

School street sign in the city

“Never meet your heroes” is good advice if you want to protect your pure feelings about an artist or famous individual you admire.

But what if a very famous person came to your kid’s school and caused a scene?

Would you give them a reality check and call them out? Or treat them differently because they’re so famous?

Let’s see how one man handled this situation.

AITA for calling out a well known celebrity for parking in a fire lane for over 2 hours?

My son has Saturday practice for his sport at a well-known Los Angeles area private school.

This morning, the school was packed with activities, games, and practices and parking was a nightmare…there were like 5 things going on at once.

A well-known actor (anyone who watches TV or movies would instantly recognize him) rolled up for his young son’s game and parked in a fire lane and went into the gym.

He was the only one who saw it.

Security drove by the car several times and I could tell they were looking for the owner, so I told them who it was in the gym.

Apparently he blew off security because they came out talking about him and I heard “just call the tow company.”

Actor dad comes out a minute later looking for security and asked me if I saw where security went.

He did not fawn because he is famous.

I snarkily say “they went to tow your car. Don’t be an ******* and just go move it.”

He then launches into a LOUD “do you know who I am? How much I give to this school? THERE WAS NO CLOSE PARKING!” Etc…

I came back with “well, the school auctions personal parking spaces for about $50,000 each every year…maybe give your money there next year.”

To which he turns a dark shade of red and proceeds to rant as he returns to the gym…and STILL NEVER MOVED HIS CAR!

A fellow dad said I was ****** for calling the guy out because he was famous but I disagree…

AITA?

And… Scene. That was so unnecessarily dramatic from both parties!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

He could get in trouble.

Screenshot 1 5618f3 Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The Do You Know Who I Am Card

It could be anyone.

Screenshot 2 66ddf6 Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The Do You Know Who I Am Card

Exactly.

Screenshot 3 704880 Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The Do You Know Who I Am Card

A good comeback.

Screenshot 4 7b3362 Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The Do You Know Who I Am Card

Another reader chimes in.

Screenshot 5 137a06 Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The Do You Know Who I Am Card

We all know it wasn’t him.

Screenshot 6 497f01 Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The Do You Know Who I Am Card

Food for thought.

Screenshot 7 f3b248 Dad Called Out Famous Actor Who Takes His Kids To The Same School For Parking In A Fire Lane, But He Pulled Out The Do You Know Who I Am Card

We’ll probably never know who he was…

But it’s probably better that way.

