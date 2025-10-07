Dad Goes On Vacation With His Kids, But His Wife Is Really Upset That He Didn’t Take Very Many Pictures

I’m the type of person who loves to take pictures. When I’m on vacation, I take even more pictures.

I’m not sure why I like taking pictures so much, but it is fun to look back at them later.

That’s why I can really relate to the wife in this story. She likes taking pictures too, especially on vacation.

The problem is that her husband went on vacation with the kids without her. She seemed okay with that.

Her only request was that he take lots of pictures.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA For Not Taking enough picture when I went on vacation? My (38M) wife (39F) goes crazy with the pictures with our kids (10F, 8M, 4F). At least 300 pictures for everything: birthdays, vacations, extracurricular, any graduations or ceremonies. And she doesn’t even post like half of them, just looks at past ones occasionally.

His wife asked him to take pictures.

Recently, it was just me and the kids that went on vacation. My wife had to do other stuff the week we were gone. Before we left she did say take lots of pictures. I will admit we didn’t take a lot of picture, mostly because I forgot, but we did take one or two picture at each new place.

His wife was not happy.

When we got back, my wife immediately wanted to see the picture, and was actually mad that we took so little. She knew everywhere we went so she kept asking why we didn’t take pictures at X or y location, but we went and had fun so I don’t think the pictures matter. Cue a little bickering. AITA?

I can see why the wife is annoyed. She wanted to relive the vacation she missed through the pictures that don’t exist.

Unfortunately, she’s probably going to have to accept that her husband doesn’t take pictures or value pictures the same way she does.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person urges him to take pictures of his kids.

Another person offers advice.

He really should’ve taken more pictures.

This person hated when their mom took pictures.

This is interesting!

It doesn’t take much effort to take a few pictures.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.