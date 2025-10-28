Dad Wore His Daughter’s Child-Sized Home Depot Apron While Shopping, And Customers Thought He Worked There

Let’s see a show of hands…

Have you ever been mistaken for an employee at a store?

A lot of people don’t like being mistaken for an employee, but in this story, one dad thinks back on this experience as a fond memory of when his daughter was younger.

Check out what happened!

Home Depot With My Daughter. “This is a funny one that I brought on myself. Home Depot has this kids workshop where you buy a little wooden car kit and they set up tables for the kids to work with their parents building them. They give the kids a tiny junior Home Depot apron, just like the employees wear. I brought my daughter, who was 5 years old at the time. My daughter refused to wear the apron, so I put it on because I knew it would get a laugh out of her.

Uh oh…

After we were done building and decorating her car, I wanted to do some shopping.

You know where this is going. I forgot I had on the mini apron while we were walking around. I took a few times of people asking me for help before I realized what was happening.

LOL!

The third time a customer started asking for help I realized I was wearing the world’s smallest Home Depot apron. The customer and I had a good laugh about it. No Karens in this story, but I’ve always laughed when I remember it. It’s also a great memory of daddy-daughter time with my daughter – she’s a teenager now so those memories are precious to me.”

That is funny! I’m glad he didn’t encounter any Karens.

That is such a sweet memory!

