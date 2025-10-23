Daughter Bought Her First Home On Her Own Without Help, But When Her Boomer Dad Insisted She Take His Financial Advice, She Told Him It Wasn’t Helpful

Some parents struggle to let go of control, even when their kids are capable of standing on their own two feet.

So, what would you do if you finally reached a huge milestone in life, only to have it overshadowed by lectures and criticism instead of support?

Would you quietly accept the advice to keep the peace?

Or would you push back and let them know you’re capable of making your own decisions?

In today’s story, one daughter finds herself in this exact situation with her father.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my boomer dad his advice isn’t helpful? I (23F) just signed a contract on my first home, and I am really proud of myself. I am doing it completely on my own, with no co-signer and no gifted down payment. This is a huge milestone for me. When I told my parents, my mom was excited, but my dad immediately went into his usual “How Much??” routine. I tried to reassure him that I had done my research, that this was not impulsive, and that I was making smart choices. He kept insisting that I should ask for his opinion on these things. Eventually, I told him, as nicely as I could, that his advice was not really helpful to me.

Her dad always has something to say about her decisions.

The thing is, I am an accountant. I know how to handle money. His “advice” usually just makes me feel ashamed instead of supported. For example, last year, I replaced my 2011 Hyundai, which had 250,000 miles and constant problems. After researching rates and reliability, I financed a new Honda Civic, and I felt really good about it. When I told my dad, he said I should have just paid $1–2k to fix the Hyundai and kept driving it. To me, that felt like wasting money on a car that probably would not survive another year.

Now, she feels like she can’t talk to him about her accomplishments.

Later, he told me I had hurt his feelings and that I was being “disrespectful” by not taking his advice. That stung. I am his only kid, and since my parents divorced when I was 3, it has always been me and him. I have always felt responsible for him, especially as he gets older. I know his parents lived through the Great Depression and were hoarders, so his money anxieties make sense, but it is still exhausting. Now I feel like I cannot share my accomplishments with him without it turning into a lecture or an argument. I want to keep a good relationship with him, but I also want to be proud of myself without feeling like I have done something wrong. AITA?

Wow! That sounds like a pretty tough situation.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this issue.

Here’s a boomer who can see both sides.

This reader offers some harsh words.

For this person, it’s all about control.

According to this comment, her dad doesn’t see her as an adult.

He’s coming from a place of love, but she needs to gently remind him she’s an adult and is capable of making her own decisions.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.