Daughter Considers Staying With Her Stepmom Instead Of Her Dad, But It’s Complicated Because Her Dad Pays A Lot Of Her Bills

Choosing between parents can feel impossible when the lines of love and loyalty are blurred.

What would you do if your dad and stepmom split up, and you felt more loved and supported by her than by him?

Would you stay with your father out of loyalty?

Or would you choose the person who makes you feel safe and cared for?

In the following story, one young woman is facing this exact decision and leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTAH is I chose to live with my step mom instead of my dad? My stepmom and my dad are going through either a rough patch or a breakup. She caught him looking at girls who are younger than me (24F) and kicked him out last night. My stepmom says I can stay here while she figures stuff out, and is willing to let me live with her after she decides what’s happening if I help pay some bills or get us food. Here’s where I think I might be in the wrong. I love my stepmom, she’s literally the most kind, selfless, happy person I’ve ever met. But my dad? I don’t love him. He’s always in a bad mood, being mean to my stepmom and me, and is pretty selfish.

Her father helps support her financially, but not emotionally.

He still pays my phone bill and car insurance, and I’m on his health insurance. So, he does stuff for me, and I appreciate it, but we don’t have an emotional connection at all, so I don’t have anything to love about him. I’m not sure if it’s wrong to not love my dad and love my stepmom instead, but she’s always there for me and treats me the same as she treats her own daughter. I’m also in recovery from alcoholism, and being at my stepmom’s house has been sooooooo good for my recovery. I’m genuinely happy, and my stepmom takes me out to do things with her, like even just running to the store to get chicken food is enjoyable with her. AITA?

Yikes! You can’t really change how you feel.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit are reacting to this story.

This is a tough decision.

