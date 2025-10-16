Daughter Is Pressured By Her Family To Cut Her Hair, But She Really Doesn’t Want To And Is Baffled By Their Fixation On A Haircut
Unsolicited opinions are no stranger to you if you have a family.
Even the most privacy-focused family members will have something to say at one time or another.
Check out why this woman feels bad about not aiming to please her family.
WIBTA if I refused to cut my hair?
Yesterday my mom made a comment about how I should take 6 inches off my hair and the rest of the family agrees with her.
My hair is about 32 inches long and I have been growing it out since 2023, with a short break for a while in 2024.
She’s at a loss about why they care.
My hair is dark down in colour, thin and straight. I have never had any issues like dandruff, damage or hair loss.
I take care of the occasional split ends by using hair dusting.
I wash it twice a week, using hair mask once a week, hair serum every day and rosemary water as a scalp tonic.
I never use heat styling.
Her routines don’t provide an explanation either.
It’s not like I hog the shower while washing my hair; it takes max 20-25 mins and it is not interfering with my daily life.
I see no reason to get it cut but I can’t stop thinking about what my mom said.
WBITA if I straight up told her no the next time she brings it up?
Here is what folks are saying.
I agree!
Trimming helps my split ends.
That’s harsh. Wow.
I have fine, short hair, but it’s a bit wavy. We’re all different!
