Daughter Is Pressured By Her Family To Cut Her Hair, But She Really Doesn’t Want To And Is Baffled By Their Fixation On A Haircut

WIBTA if I refused to cut my hair? Yesterday my mom made a comment about how I should take 6 inches off my hair and the rest of the family agrees with her. My hair is about 32 inches long and I have been growing it out since 2023, with a short break for a while in 2024.

My hair is dark down in colour, thin and straight. I have never had any issues like dandruff, damage or hair loss. I take care of the occasional split ends by using hair dusting. I wash it twice a week, using hair mask once a week, hair serum every day and rosemary water as a scalp tonic. I never use heat styling.

It’s not like I hog the shower while washing my hair; it takes max 20-25 mins and it is not interfering with my daily life. I see no reason to get it cut but I can’t stop thinking about what my mom said. WBITA if I straight up told her no the next time she brings it up?

