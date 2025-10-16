October 16, 2025 at 6:15 pm

Daughter Is Pressured By Her Family To Cut Her Hair, But She Really Doesn’t Want To And Is Baffled By Their Fixation On A Haircut

by Ashley Ashbee

Unsolicited opinions are no stranger to you if you have a family.

Even the most privacy-focused family members will have something to say at one time or another.

Check out why this woman feels bad about not aiming to please her family.

WIBTA if I refused to cut my hair?

Yesterday my mom made a comment about how I should take 6 inches off my hair and the rest of the family agrees with her.

My hair is about 32 inches long and I have been growing it out since 2023, with a short break for a while in 2024.

She’s at a loss about why they care.

My hair is dark down in colour, thin and straight. I have never had any issues like dandruff, damage or hair loss.

I take care of the occasional split ends by using hair dusting.

I wash it twice a week, using hair mask once a week, hair serum every day and rosemary water as a scalp tonic.

I never use heat styling.

Her routines don’t provide an explanation either.

It’s not like I hog the shower while washing my hair; it takes max 20-25 mins and it is not interfering with my daily life.

I see no reason to get it cut but I can’t stop thinking about what my mom said.

WBITA if I straight up told her no the next time she brings it up?

Here is what folks are saying.

I agree!

Screenshot 2025 09 22 at 10.49.16 PM Daughter Is Pressured By Her Family To Cut Her Hair, But She Really Doesnt Want To And Is Baffled By Their Fixation On A Haircut

Trimming helps my split ends.

Screenshot 2025 09 22 at 10.49.56 PM Daughter Is Pressured By Her Family To Cut Her Hair, But She Really Doesnt Want To And Is Baffled By Their Fixation On A Haircut

That’s harsh. Wow.

Screenshot 2025 09 22 at 10.50.52 PM Daughter Is Pressured By Her Family To Cut Her Hair, But She Really Doesnt Want To And Is Baffled By Their Fixation On A Haircut

I have fine, short hair, but it’s a bit wavy. We’re all different!

