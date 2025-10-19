Dealership Worker Was Blamed For Scratching A Hothead Customer’s Car, But The Customer’s Key Fob Proved She Was Pointing At The Wrong Vehicle The Whole Time

In any customer-facing job, patience can be tested by the occasional hothead.

One woman stormed back into a car dealership, certain she had proof of damage caused by the staff.

What she didn’t realize was that she had make a huge mistake.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

“You scratched up my car and you’re gonna pay!” My husband works in the service department of a large, busy dealership. He likes his customers and has quite a few that are really nice folks. But every so often, he gets a real jerk.

One such customer started off pleasant enough, but it didn’t take her long to go off the rails.

This lady was a first-time customer. He worked with her on the estimate and got the work completed, and all was going well. She came to pick up her vehicle, paid, and left—only to return minutes later, ticked and yelling.

She accused him and his techs of scratching her car and threatened that she’d see him pay. My husband kept his cool and said, “Let’s go look at your car and you can show me the damage.”

It was only when they walked out to the parking lot that the embarrassing truth was exposed.

They walked out together, and the lady led him to her car, angrily going on about how careless my husband and his team were. They got to the car, and my husband took a look at it and told her, “Ma’am, this is not your car.”

The customer couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

She dumbfoundedly looked at it and then pushed her key fob, and sure enough, her car beeped from a different place in the parking lot. I asked him, “Did she at least apologize? I mean, I’d be mortified if it was me!”

He said no—she never even said sorry. She just went off, got in her car, and drove away.

Customers like this aren’t exactly a fan of admitting when they’re wrong.

What did Reddit think?

This user shares a similarly wacky experience.

How customers react to being told they’re wrong speaks volumes about their character.

This commenter isn’t sure how the mistake was even made in the first place.

This commenter shares an amusing story about taking the wrong car, except it took this person a lot longer to recognize their mistake.

Talk about an embarrassing mistake!

