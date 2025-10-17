Difficult Customer Tried To Start Trouble Over A Handicap Space, But Then She Was Upset When She Realized The Car Actually Belonged There

Enforcing basic parking rules should be simple, but some stubborn customers turn it into a battle.

One retail worker reminded drivers that handicap spots are off-limits without a proper tag, but one woman went out of her way to stir up trouble.

But in the end, her complaint completely backfired and exposed her pettiness for all to see.

Why’d you let them park there? Earlier this evening, I was assigned to a small high-traffic store as “security” and had been constantly reminding people that the parking spot with the special blue & white sign and the marks that look like a person in a wheelchair mean it’s reserved for people with matching tags or a hanging card. Some moved to a different parking space on their own when I walked outside. Great!

Some moved after being asked to display their handicap parking permit. A few argued. One woman rolled up her window in my face! One guy put up an expired temporary permit. (I have one that’s less expired!) Some ignored me completely. (Because getting their booze is so important & they don’t care about anyone else.)

But the one I came here to write about first had her passenger move her car (while she shopped), then on the way out called me over to point to the car currently parked in the handicap spot. “Did you see them?!” You mean the car with the handicap tags that’s legally parked? “Oh.” She actually sounded disappointed.

Handicapped parking causes a lot of issues, even for drivers who are legitimately disabled.

It’s always amusing to watch illegal parkers get called out.

In the end, her eagerness to stir up a problem where there wasn’t one just exposed her as the petty woman she really is.

