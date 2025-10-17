Dog Owner Just Wanted To Walk Peacefully Down The Street, But Her Neighbors Noise Maker Made Her Pooch Bark Like Crazy

Public sidewalks are meant for everyone, but some homeowners treat them like an extension of their property.

A dog owner discovered this when their neighbors set up a strange noise maker device that turned routine walks into a stressful standoff.

AITA neighbor set up high pitched noise makers My neighbor bought some of those noisemakers that supposedly only dogs can hear and installed them all along the fence line.

That’s become a big problem for her daily walks.

Problem is, there’s only a sidewalk on that side of the street, so I either walk in front of them or in the street. I haven’t changed my routine, and my dog loses his mind outside their house, barking and whining. That happens multiple times a day.

The neighbors seem to want to keep them away altogether, but this dog owner refuses to back down.

They asked if I can keep my dog away from their house. I said I don’t know what they expect me to do. I walk in the street when I can, but if there’s a car coming I obviously have no choice. AITA for still walking my dog by their house?

The sidewalk should belong to everyone, not just one homeowner.

