Dog Owner’s Neighbor Demands She Stop Walking Down Her Street, But She Refuses To Avoid A Public Road Just Because Of A Reactive Pitbull

A woman walking her two dogs says a neighbor confronted her and told her not to use the street because another resident’s reactive pit bull “goes crazy” when she passes.

The woman argued she has every right to walk on a public road and agreed only to avoid it if the dog was outside—drawing pushback from the neighbor.

AITA: neighbor doesn’t want me to walk down the street she lives on because she’s concerned about her neighbors reactive pit bull About 2 months ago this neighbor, let’s call her Joan, left a letter in my mailbox requesting that I avoid walking down her street because her neighbor that owns a reactive pit bull “goes crazy” when I walk by with my two 35ish lb dogs. My dogs are also not fans of other dogs. She explained that the dog belongs to guy who lives there with another woman and he recently passed away and the dog is confused and extra reactive. For a while I would walk down the street and the dog was chained up in the front yard and would go crazy so for my own safety I would avoid walking down that particular street.

Makes sense.

A few months pass and I don’t see the dog chained up outside anymore so I start walking down that road. There’s two loops in my neighborhood and if I go on the second one it takes me twice as long. Yesterday I’m walking down the road said pit bull is not outside and she comes running out of the house yelling at me to stop walking down the street that the dog inside the house goes crazy and I need to turn around.

Excuse me?

I explain to her that I live in this neighborhood and I have the right to walk down a public road if I’m so inclined and I’ll do my best to avoid walking by if the dog is outside but it’s ridiculous to ask me to not come by here when the dog is inside the house. AITA? Should I go out of my way to avoid an entire street when walking my dogs?

Reddit was firmly on her side—no one should be forced to reroute their daily walks because another person can’t manage their dog.

This person suggests what to tell her next time.

This person says this isn’t even a question.

And this person says to at least protect herself.

If the pitbull can’t handle the block, it’s the owner’s job to fix it—not the neighbor’s.

