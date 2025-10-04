October 4, 2025 at 6:48 am

Dollar General Store Shopper Was Impressed With Cheap Dishwasher Pods For Sale. – ‘I’ve had plenty of them. You get 35 for $1.’

by Matthew Gilligan

It seems like pretty much EVERYTHING is more expensive these days, and dishwasher pods are on that list, too!

But don’t fret!

A TikTokker posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about where to shop for their dishwasher pods.

The woman said, “Y’all remember when that Dollar Tree video went viral off those dishwasher packs that are like the Cascade but they are $1 for 30? I just found some but I’m not at the Dollar Tree.”

She continued, “I’m at Dollar General, and it’s on their dollar aisle. Same thing.”

The TikTokker added, “They have 10 of these. So, if you didn’t find them at the Dollar Tree, you can find them at the Dollar General on the dollar aisle.”

She then said, “At Dollar Tree, they’re $1.25. And here, they’re only $1. They actually work pretty good. I’ve had plenty of them. You get 35 for $1.”

Score!

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

They get the job done AND they’re cheap!

