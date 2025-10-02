Door To Door Salesman Lies To Customers And The Company They Work For, But They Never Got Caught

Imagine being a door to door salesman. If you could find a way to make each sale more profitable than it was supposed to be, would you do it?

In today’s story, one clever salesman does a little extra work to make a lot of extra money. It wasn’t exactly the right thing to do, but he never got caught.

Keep reading to see how he pulled off this clever plan and managed to get away with it.

Many years ago I sold frozen steaks door to door, I would then rig the packages in my favor to make more money. When I was much younger I had a job as a door to door salesman for a steak delivery company. You know the type patrolling the neighborhood with freezers in the back of pickup trucks. Well anyways, it was a good cash job for that strange period of my life. When you arrived to the warehouse in the morning you loaded up what packages of meat you wanted to take out for the day. Steaks, chicken, pork, cheesecakes and pies etc. Before you rolled out of the warehouse there was an employee who counted how much product you took out the door, and when you arrived back in the evening you were responsible for paying a set price for the product you sold and you keep the rest of the money.

They came up with a clever plan.

Inside every case of meat were 6 smaller sleeve type boxes which contained different cuts of meat in them. I used to tell the people I sold the meat to that I needed those smaller boxes back as part of a company wide recycling program to save the earth or whatever. I always took those empty boxes home with me with this plan in mind. After working there for a while I would leave the warehouse in the morning and drive to my house.

Here’s how the plan really came into action.

Where I would spend time opening up cases of meat, taking one or two cuts of meat out of every box and creating my own boxes for me to sell. So if I created 6 sleeves I would turn around and sell those to customers for all profit, the only downside is on paper it made me look like I was slumping in my sales when in reality I was making a couple hundred extra dollars per day in pure profit that I didn’t have to give back to the company.

They had to be smart about it.

It was a delicate balancing act because I couldn’t make it look like I sold nothing on a daily basis or they would have kicked me to the curb. It was also shorting customers on product because I was taking from whole boxes. So not only was it a terrible product to begin with I was also selling people less meat for more money and lining my own pockets.

Wow. So this salesman was stealing from the company and the customers at the same time, and nobody caught on. That’s not exactly the right thing to do, but it was a clever plan.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has bought steaks from a door to door salesman before.

Another person points out who the salesman was really stealing from.

This person doesn’t like steak salesmen.

Here’s another person who once bought steaks from a door to door salesman.

This person doesn’t understand why anyone would buy these steaks!

Those customers got a really bad deal.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.