Driver Arrives At Theme Park Planning To Leave Her Dog In Her Vehicle, But An Employee Informs Her The On-Site Dog Kennel Would Be A Much Better Idea

Imagine driving to a theme park for the day, but you have your dog with you. What would you do?

Most theme parks don’t allow pets unless they’re service animals, but some theme parks have on-site pet kennels where you can board your pets for the day.

In this story, one woman arrives at a theme park with a completely different plan of what to do with her dog while she’s in the theme park.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Theme Park Tales: “you can forget right?” So I recently started working at a large theme park where many customers can be incredibly rude. Part of my role is to help in the car park which is where this tale comes from. A large 4×4 drives in (not uncommon at all) the driver uses the horn to get my attention as I was walking through the car park (sadly not uncommon too despite being in talking distance).

The driver was really rude and demanding.

I walked over and asked how I could help: Driver: “Show me where the priority car park is” Me: “Okay all you need to do is turn left [etc…]” Driver: “I said show me”

The employee explained why that wasn’t a great idea.

Me: “Unfortunately I can’t do that, it’s quite a distance to walk and it would just slow you down with me walking. It’s all signposted.” Driver: “Fine then.” At this point this encounter was nothing more than a slightly rude customer and I thought nothing more of it and continued walking to see my manager who would tell me what he wanted me to do. He told me to go and help out in the priority car park (basically a car park at 2x the price to be 10m closer) so off I went.

The employee encountered the same driver again.

Almost as soon as I arrived none other than the rude 4×4 woman pulled up to park: Me: “Okay so that’ll be x amount then please” Driver: “Okay, just let me find my cash” Nothing abnormal here, at this point i’m pretty sure she may have just been stressed from the journey which is fair enough as most people would be.

The customer had another question.

However after she had paid and received her ticket she came out with this: Driver: “so wheres the shade?” Me: “Unfortunately this car park doesn’t really have much shade due to it’s location, sorry” Driver: “Well where am I meant to leave my dog then”

It sounds like this theme park is well prepared for people with pets.

Me: “We have dog kennels which only require a deposit so the dog will be perfectly fine, I can direct you there if you want” Driver: “No, my dog won’t go there” Me: “Why not? They are properly kept and only require a deposit” Driver: “My dog won’t mix with the other ones”

Surely the dog kennel is a better option than a car.

Me: “All kennels are separate, your dog won’t have to go near any others” Driver: “No no no, I dont want it near them” At this point its safe to say me and my colleague were pretty shocked that she would prefer to leave her dog in the car rather than the special purpose dog kennels. Driver: “So where can I park in the shade”

Now, the driver says something even crazier.

Me: “I’m sorry but we can’t let you leave a dog in the car as it’s unsafe” Driver: “You can forget right?” Me: “sorry?” Driver: “you can forget I told you my dog was in the car right?”

I wouldn’t trust this driver.

Me: “No I can’t because you aren’t allowed to leave a dog in the car and if you do it’s our policy to call animal protection to remove the dog from the car at which point you’ll have a lot more to deal with” Driver: “Fine i’ll move the car so you don’t know where it is” Me: “Okay, Just note I have taken the registration and description of your car so I strongly suggest you do not leave the dog in the car”

They found the car just to make sure the dog wasn’t in it.

At this point after this very rude encounter the woman drove off and parked elsewhere. Obviously we suspected she would leave the dogs in the car so informed all staff to look out for the vehicle. The best part: The car was found without the dogs in, which had been put in the kennels. But not without her making a complaint against me, which worked in my favour as I was actually praised for following policy and preventing a larger incident.

I’m glad the employee told the woman not to leave the dog in the car and that the woman actually listened.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There’s a lot to love about how this story worked out.

I’m relieved about the dogs too!

This person shares a story about using a kennel at a theme park.

This is a good question.

More theme parks should have dog kennels.

