Driver Parked Outside A Restaurant To Pick Up Her Partner, But A Tipsy Stranger Mistook Her Car For An Uber And Her 110-Pound Rottweiler Gave Him Quite A Scare

Waiting for a loved one after a late shift usually isn’t an adventure… until a tipsy stranger mistakes your car for her Uber.

One unsuspecting driver got an unforgettable surprise when the woman opened the door and came face-to-face with a 110-pound Rottweiler!

You’ll want to read on for this one.

More Uber Mishaps My partner is a chef and works late nights, so I usually pick him up around 10 p.m. He works at a restaurant in a busy part of town, so often when I pull up in front to wait for him there are (sometimes inebriated) people waiting outside of other restaurants and bars for a cab or Uber. On this particular night, I pull up and turn the car off because my headlights would shine directly into one of the bars, and I don’t want to be rude.

But soon she caught the attention of a stranger who was waiting outside.

I’m texting my partner to let him know that I’m here when I see a woman looking at me. I can tell she’s a little tipsy, and she’s moving toward my car.

She tried to signal to the woman that she wasn’t who she was looking for.

I make eye contact with her and start shaking my head no, but she continues to come to the door anyway. Because the car is off, I’m not able to roll down the window and tell her I’m not her ride. I’m too bewildered to think to lock the door, so I’m just sitting there shaking my head like an idiot.

So when the stranger tried to get in the car, things got even more chaotic.

At this point, she opens the door, and my 110-pound Rottweiler proceeds to jump excitedly into the front seat from the back where she was lying down, expecting to see her dad. The woman tumbles backward, obviously not expecting there to be a giant dog in her Uber. At this point, she looks at me, and I just stumble out, “Uhh… yeah, sorry, I’m not an Uber.” She quickly shuts the door without saying anything and walks off.

She still thinks about this wacky story to this day.

I felt a little bad for scaring her, but now I just find this really funny. Sorry, random lady — next time, check the app to make sure you’re getting into the right car!

Sounds like this dog gave this woman quite the scare!

He didn’t mean to scare her, but the look on her face when his dog jumped forward made the whole thing pretty unforgettable.

Next time, she’ll be sure to double-check the license plates!

