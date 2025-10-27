Driver Parked Outside His Apartment Before Going Out For The Night, But He Was Surprised When Two Strangers Climbed In Thinking He Was Their Uber

These days, we’re all so used to ride share culture that we barely look before getting in.

Unfortunately for two college kids, that bad habit landed them in a complete stranger’s car.

I’m not your Uber driver lady I was living in a university area, and parking was really hard to find. I found a great spot out front and had to run back up to my apartment to grab something. When I got back down to my car, I was sitting inside, getting my phone ready with music before I left.

While doing that, my two back doors suddenly opened up, and two kids climbed in. They didn’t speak great English and were trying to tell me where to go. I turned around and told them that I wasn’t an Uber driver.

They just sat in the back of my car on their phones, trying to figure out what was going on with their Uber. I had to scream, “GET OUT OF MY CAR!” This was not the place to figure out their Uber app.

But the look on their faces when everything clicked—that they were sitting in a stranger’s car and getting yelled at—was priceless.

If this had been a more nefarious driver, things could have ended a lot differently for these college students!

There are a few safety checks that every responsible Uber rider should follow.

Maybe ride share services in general are sending the public the wrong message.

When a rider tries to get in a car with a completely different make and model than it says on the app, you would think that would clue many people in.

Some riders don’t seem to have any common sense.

Let’s hope these college students check the license plate a bit more carefully next time.

When looking for your uber (and in life), a little caution goes a long way.

