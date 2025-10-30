October 30, 2025 at 6:35 am

Driver Was Just Waiting For A Parking Spot, But When A Nearby Security Guard Mistook His Vehicle For An Uber, He Nearly Guided A Confused Passenger Into The Wrong Car

by Benjamin Cottrell

confused driver sitting in his car

In this day and age, sometimes people just assume you’re an Uber driver because you’re near a curb.

One driver was just trying to mind their own business when they were suddenly swept up in a strange misunderstanding between a security guard and an over-eager passenger.

Thankfully, it ended with laughs all around.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Im not your Uber driver

I stopped at a yellow curb to wait for the parked car to drive away and take the spot.

Then I saw a car that just drove away, and I suddenly drove, which is a bit far.

Soon he caught some unwanted attention.

A security guard was yelling like he was trying to call someone’s attention.

Then I realized he was trying to get my attention after I made a U-turn.

Apparently this security guard was confused.

He was pointing at the lady and saying she is my passenger and that I had to move forward to pick her up.

I just waved my hand like a “No” gesture.

Then he asked, “Aren’t you an Uber driver?” I just shook my head.

Luckily, he was in good spirits about it.

He was like, “Ohhh,” and we just laughed.

At the end of the day, it was all a harmless misunderstanding.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter thinks the passengers themselves also have a responsibility to make sure they’re getting in the right car.

It’s best to keep car doors locked at all times.

A similar situation happened to this user once.

Not every car waiting on the curb is an Uber, people!

The important part is that no one lost their cool and everyone ended up where they needed to be.

Sometimes a little patience and humor are all it takes to survive a weird moment.

