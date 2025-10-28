Employee And Manager Refused To Let Frantic Customer In After Closing Time, So They Started Doing Donuts In The Parking Lot While Yelling And Swearing

The audacity of some customers can be unfathomable.

Imagine having a customer show up at your store after closing time. Would you let them in or tell them you’re closed and walk away?

In this story, an employee had finished locking up for the day when a customer tried to get into the store to get some supplies. The employee refused to unlock the door.

The customer’s reaction was pretty dramatic!

You won’t let me in fifteen minutes after close? Watch me do donuts in your parking lot! I worked in a small-ish photography supply store that was part of a small-ish chain. We sold most things you would ever need for photography, including cameras and lenses, camcorders, and even old-school film and developing products. The film and developing products were primarily bought by students who were required to learn on film before moving on to digital photography. Also, the building we were in was previously a convenience store, so the showroom had large glass panels at the front, and our small parking lot was immediately visible from the sales floor.

There was one day of the week that was particularly annoying.

Sundays were historically the worst day to work in the store. Lots of lookee-lou’s and for whatever reason a lot of weirdos and people in a bad mood. The good news was that we were only open from noon to five on Sundays so the pain was short-lived.

On this particular Sunday, we had finished up with the customers right around close, broken down the tills and taken our time cleaning up.

It would be hard to miss this car.

We were just about ready to go home at about a quarter after five when we heard the exhaust sounds of a disheveled mid-nineties hatchback driven by a disheveled looking young guy hurriedly pull into our little parking lot. The car had been spray painted in random messy squiggles of color by the way, not completely important for the story but it helps paint a picture of the person driving. Graffiti would have been an upgrade from how this thing looked.

The person driving the car, about 19 or 20, jumps out and runs up to pull on the locked door, which let out a loud “chunk” sound.

The driver hysterically begged them to let him in to buy some film.

Myself and my two co-workers see this as he immediately begins to bang on the door and yell “PLEEEAAASSEEE I NEED FILM FOR CLASS PLLEEAASSEE!” He didn’t even bother trying to act calm, just went straight to losing his mind and yelling and banging. My manager made the polite motion for “sorry” and pointed to his non-existent watch. Seriously, there was no way we were opening the store back up fifteen minutes after close as we were about to leave to sell someone a couple rolls of film, especially when they’re acting crazy. He persisted for another minute or two while my manager told him through the glass that we were closed and that we’d be open again in the morning.

They knew more about their competitor than he did.

So when the guy realizes that we weren’t going to help him, he sort of jumps in the air and yells “FINE! I’m gonna go to your competitor!” The “competitor” was literally the only other store around who sold this kind of film and they only had one location, they were even smaller, and not open on Sundays at all. He then proceeds to get in his ridiculous wreck of a hatchback and starts doing donuts in our lot while flipping us off and yelling “Competitor is better! I’m going to competitor! Screw this store!”

Looks like handling rejection is not this guy’s stronge suit.

Some customers just can’t take no for an answer.

