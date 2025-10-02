Employee At Craft Brewery Makes Sure Each Pour Is Exact, But Customers Still Ask For More

Imagine doing your job exactly right every time, but a customer wants you to make an exception for them and give them a little extra.

In fact, a lot of customers want you to give them extra.

Would you do it, or would you keep to your precise measurements?

In today’s story, one employee at a craft brewery prefers to stick to precise measurements.

Let’s read all the details.

The customer is not always right. It’s the little wins.. I work at a posh craft brewery shop in the UK. We serve our German beers (lager, weisbier, etc.) in a stein. These steins have 1cm of extra space at the top to allow for head, there is a clear mark on the side of the glass to denote a pint.

They refuse to make any exceptions.

Frequently, spoiled customers will tell me to top up their pint, which would be an entirely valid request if there were 1cm of head in a normal glass, but I take great pleasure in letting them know I did an exact pour to the line. This may sound petty, but considering how precise our pours are compared to the average UK pub I feel it’s actually petty of them to request such an insignificant difference, especially when there are other customers waiting.

Customers can ask all they want, but making each pour precise is the way to go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks a sign might help.

Another person shares a clever sign they saw at a bar.

This person has a question.

People really need to stop shortening the whole phrase.

The customer is definitely not always right.

