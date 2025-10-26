Employee Enjoys The Quiet When It’s Break Time, So When Another Coworker Entered The Room And Started Talking On The Phone, He Moved

Small misunderstandings at work can spiral into bigger conflicts.

Imagine working at a company with multiple break rooms.

If you were enjoying a quiet break and someone else entered talking on the phone, would you move to another break room, or would you stay where you were?

This man is an introverted employee who values quiet time during his breaks, so when another coworker entered the break room, he didn’t think it was a big deal to move to a different break room.

Then he found out the other coworker’s perspective.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for leaving to have my break in another room when someone else walked into the one I was already in? For some context, my workplace has 4 small break rooms. We’re allowed to take our breaks whenever we want. We don’t have a lot of employees at the moment, so most of the time, when I take my break, no one else is present in any of the rooms. I prefer the quiet since being yelled at by customers constantly gives me quite the headache.

This man was enjoying his quiet break time when a coworker came in.

I’m pretty introverted normally, so I quite enjoy break time. The break room I prefer to use is labeled as “room A,” and it’s where my and a few others’ lockers are located. So, I was enjoying my break as normal, and my co-worker Selly walked in to grab something from their locker.

He decided to move to a different break room.

Shortly after, their phone rang and they took the call. They were on this call for only about 2 minutes, and it didn’t sound like they were gonna end it anytime soon. So, I moved to break room B. This wasn’t out of malice or anything. I just like my peace and quiet.

He noticed that his locker’s sticky note was missing.

The next day, I noticed the sticky note that labeled my locker was missing. I assumed it fell off, put a new one on it, and went to start my day. Break time hits and there’s someone in room A, so I go to room B. And that’s when I found my old sticky note on a random unused locker. I was confused and asked the guy that was in room A if he knew who moved it and why.

He asked Selly if he was the one who moved his locker.

He said, “Oh, Selly moved it because he thought you were going to move lockers anyway.” This answer was very confusing. So I went and found Selly to ask him myself if he was the one who moved it and why. After I asked, he said, “Oh, I thought you wanted a room to yourself since you so rudely left room A when I walked in for only a moment.”

He explained why he had to leave, but Selly took offense at it.

I told him that me leaving had nothing to do with him, and that I just liked the quiet. But his response was something like, “Well, now you can have all the peace and quiet you want.” And he got into his car before I could respond. He seemed really mad, and honestly, I just want to know if I really did do something wrong. I don’t always catch if I’m being rude, so maybe I really am the jerk here. So, AITA?

Was he unintentionally rude?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

The coworker was being the jerk, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

Yes, indeed!

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, people just need their own space.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.