Employee Explained That Their Loyalty Program Did Not Track A Customer’s Phone Number, But She Just Kept Repeating Herself Saying That It Did

Loyalty programs can be a great way to keep customers coming back, which is why they are so popular.

When a customer asked this worker to look up her loyalty card by her phone number, she had to tell her that their cards don’t work like that.

Unfortunately, the crazy customer in this story would not have it and kept insisting that they could look it up by phone number, and just kept repeating herself until she left.

I’m not arguing with you, I’m just letting you know we don’t do that. So, I work at a small family owned yogurt shop. The owners are family friends, and I’ve been working for them on and off as needed since they opened 7 years ago. Basically, I know the company in and out.

Anyways, we have loyalty cards we swipe for the customers to get money off future purchases. They’re not attached to a name or number, we take no information from the customer, just give them a card with points on it. Enter “I KNOW.” lady, or IKL for short. M will be me. M: “Alright, do you have a rewards card?”

IKL: “Yeah, but not on me. Look it up with my phone number.” M: “It wouldn’t be under a phone number, its just a physical card. We don’t take any customer information.” IKL: “Uh, yeah, you do. I use my number every time I come in here.”

M: “No ma’am I’m sorry but that’s not something we’re able to do.” IKL: “Well clearly you must of just stopped doing it because you’ve always done it.” M: “It’s actually never been done. I worked here years ago as well and we never did it back then either.”

IKL: “Uh, yes you did. Just because you worked here a couple years back doesn’t mean you know everything, because clearly you don’t know anything. Because I KNOW you did it. Unlike you, I KNOW. I’ve been coming here since you were a little girl so believe me, I KNOW.” M: “Well, I’ve actually worked here on and off since we opened. We really have never done that. We don’t take your information when we give you the card.”

IKL: “YOU’RE LYING TO ME. I’ve been coming here since you were a CHILD! TRUST ME! You just don’t know what you’re talking about! So, before you argue with a customer, maybe you should get your facts straight!” M: “I’m not arguing with you ma’am, I’m just telling you we don’t do that and never have.”

IKL: “STOP ARGUING! I know what I’m talking about! I KNOW! Trust me, I KNOW! So don’t try and argue because you don’t know! You don’t know anything!” M: “We really don’t do that, but alright. That’ll be $x.xx.”

IKL: “Oh yeah, sure. Right. Like you would know. Trust me I know what I’m talking about. I KNOW. I know, okay? So just stop. I know. I just KNOW. You’ve always done that. I KNOW YOU DO.” Like a broken record, she seriously just kept repeating “I KNOW” in various ways. Over and over and over, the whole transaction. M: “Ok well thank you have a good day.”

IKL: “OH I WILL. AND BELIEVE ME, I KNOW WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT. I. KNOW.” With that, she stormed out. Okay lady, repeating yourself doesn’t make you any less wrong..

Some people just can’t handle being wrong, what a miserable life they must live.

