Employee Found $1,300 In An Envelope At Work, So She Decided To Keep It Safe Until The Owner Comes Back For It

The test for honesty often happens during the most unexpected situations.

If you were working in a store and found an envelope filled with cash that a customer had accidentally left behind, would you keep it or keep it safe for the customer?

This woman noticed an envelope on one of the store’s counters.

She thought it was a piece of trash, but when she opened it, she found several $100 bills.

That time when doing the right thing was the hardest decision in my life. Yesterday, there was an envelope left on one of our counters. It was made out of scrap paper, actually kinda looked like trash. There was something inside it, so I opened it. A short stack of $100USD bills. $1300 in all.

This woman knew the money wasn’t hers.

An associate saw a woman standing by the counter a few minutes before. She was going through her purse. But they didn’t know where the woman went after. Do you know how much I’d like $1300? Hell, I’d like $20. But this isn’t free money.

She was raised to be a decent person, so she decided to do what’s right.

This is someone’s rent and groceries and car payment or something. Their kids’ graduation money or the money they’ve saved up for a vacation. And my mother, despite her faults, raised me to be a decent person. So I put in the safe at work, and there it awaits its owner. When the woman realizes she lost her money and that I found it and saved it for her, I better get the best hug of my life.

Doing the right thing isn’t always easy, but this employee definitely made the right decision. I hope the woman realizes where she left it and comes back for it.

In a world where greed is common, integrity will always stand out.

