Employee Put A Large Sign On The Bathroom Door That It’s “Out Of Order,” But A Customer Still Went In And Complained That It’s Not Working

Signs are meant to be read and followed.

Imagine working in a store where the restroom is out of order, and you have a sign on the door stating that it’s out of order.

What would you do if a customer used the restroom anyway and then complained about it?

In this story, a woman was working in an arts and crafts store where the women’s bathroom frequently broke down, so they taped it off and put a large warning sign on the door that says “Out of Order.”

But a customer still went in.

Read the full story below to see how the story plays out.

Customer intentionally uses broken-down bathroom and then threatened to sue This happened around 2018 at the arts and crafts store I used to work at. The women’s bathroom was notorious for breaking down every other week. For reasons that still elude me, the store never contacted a plumber to handle this. The only thing we were told was that the pipes were old or something. It was already bad enough that they never hired another janitor after our previous one retired, so the Assistant Managers were left dealing with bathroom cleaning on top of their additional responsibilities.

This woman described how the bathroom was taped off and had a sign that it was out of order.

Anyway, here’s another instance of the bathroom breaking down (aside from floor being flooded). This time around there were 3 rows of tape set in front of the door that also held up a very obvious sign. It was saying in big bold letters that the bathroom was closed and “Out of Order.” If you had to go in, you had to duck under the tape to then open the door. The men’s bathroom was available, and we just had to knock ahead of time. A sign was placed on the door to briefly explain why.

She and her coworkers were so busy that they didn’t notice a customer had gone to the bathroom.

It was around 10 a.m. that day, and the store was borderline empty. With all of us doing our separate tasks, we didn’t notice a customer even going into the bathroom. What we did notice a short time later was her complaining to a fellow co-worker over how unsanitary the bathroom was and how she was going to sue.

The assistant manager told her it was taped off for a reason.

One of our assistant managers told her it was closed and taped off for a reason. Customer bluntly said that it didn’t matter. AM politely wished her luck in finding a lawyer that would take her case. Customer never came back.

The customer was crazy to think she could use a bathroom with an out of order sign and then sue because it was dirty.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Lol. Here’s a hilarious comment.

People don’t care about signs and tape, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this person can relate.

Reading signs is an important life skill.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.