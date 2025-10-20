Employee Refused To Accept A Return Request When The Shoes Were Obviously Used, But Entitled Customer Continued To Rant And Yell Until A Manager Came Over

Rude and entitled customers are everywhere!

Imagine buying something, using it, and then taking it to the store for a refund. Actually, don’t imagine doing that because that sounds crazy.

Expect it happens, such as in this story where a woman was working at a high-end women’s fitness clothing company.

A customer tried to return an expensive pair of sneakers that were obviously used. The customer demanded a refund, so a manager had to step in and made a tough decision.

Customer buys running shoes, proceeds to run through muddy park then demands refund This happened a while ago at my first job out of high school, but I remembered it today. I used to work for a fancy women’s fitness clothing company within a concession store of a department store. We had our daily crazies, but this one took the cake. Woman comes in and slams a pair of (our most expensive, now extremely muddy) sneakers on the counter.

This young woman explained that they only accept returns if the product has not been used.

She was exclaiming, “These didn’t fit. I’d like a refund.” We explained that we can only accept refunds if the product has clearly not been used and can be resold, or if it is faulty. Lady wasn’t having it. Never have I seen someone rant and rave so emphatically over an item that she clearly used for her morning run.

A manager stepped in eventually and processed the refund.

She insisted she hadn’t worn them outside, but… They were completely covered in mud (and subsequently making the counter very dirty). Unfortunately, it was a big department store that prides itself on customer service, So the issue got escalated to higher management who sighed and just processed it as a refund. So folks, even if you’re totally in the wrong, if you yell and scream loud enough, you’ll get your way. Geez!

Managers like that are the reason customers scream and yell and think they can get away with anything.

Yelling may get you results, but it does not make it right.

