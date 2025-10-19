Employee Refused To Sell Alcohol To Two Customers Who Couldn’t Show Proper ID, So One Of Them Threatened To Take Their Business Elsewhere

Following the law is crucial when it comes to buying and selling alcoholic drinks. Employees have to ask for ID, or they could get in big trouble.

Some customers don’t care about the law and try to get around it. This is one of those stories.

An employee asked two young women who tried to buy liquor if she could see their ID.

She explained the rules and politely declined to complete the sale without proper identification, but the customers didn’t give up.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“I’ll just take my business elsewhere!” Please do! For background, I work at a locally owned wine store, and in my state, everyone in the party must have an ID in order to buy alcohol. If an employee gets caught selling to someone under 21, both the business and the employee get fined hundreds or thousands of dollars. The employee gets fired, and the store could lose their liquor license.

Two customers walked in, and this woman asked for their IDs.

Last night at work, two women came up to the register to buy a few bottles of liquor. I’ll be “M,” customer 1 will be “RB” for rude babe, and customer 2 will be “YL” for younger lady. M: Hello, can I just see both of your IDs? RB handed me her license (she was like 35) and YL told me she would have to go to the car to get hers. RB: Well, she can just leave the store and you can sell this to me.

The older customer said she’ll buy both the drinks and not to bother getting the other lady’s ID.

RB then follows YL out of the store and comes back in. I tell her that I need to see YL’s ID in order to sell the alcohol. RB: I told her to stay in the car. M: Well, in order to sell this to you, she needs to be in here with her ID. RB: Are you kidding me? But she’s 23! M: I am not. Sorry, it’s state law.

When she refused, the customer threatened to buy somewhere else.

RB: You have a choice here. Either you sell me this alcohol or I’ll take my business elsewhere. For a second, I just stared at her because I couldn’t believe that she thought I would care. M: Okay, well, I’m not going to sell this to you. RB: Fine! I’ll just go down the road! M: Okay.

They came back to her store again.

A few minutes later, both women came back in. At this point, my manager had come to the front to void the sale. YL asked if she could show us a picture of her license. We told her that we couldn’t accept that. They left again, RB in a huff.

Another customer said there were cops around, so she made a wise decision.

A customer who witnessed most of this told us that there were 4 cop cars parked down the road, so it was good that we didn’t sell to them. I just can’t understand why customers think I care if they “take their business elsewhere.” I make the same amount of money either way and the business has been successful for over 30 years. I had a good laugh with my coworkers afterwards.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

You passed the test, says this person.

This user shares their personal experience.

This person says it happens to them every Friday night.

Lol. Here’s a cute story from this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Rules are rules, and breaking them only causes chaos.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.