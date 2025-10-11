Employee Reported An Armored Truck Driver Who Would Always Block The Handicap Parking Spots, So The Driver Got Ticketed Five Times

Respecting parking rules is important, especially when it comes to handicap spots.

What would you do if a delivery driver always blocked the handicap parking spots?

This man working at a dispensary noticed how an armored truck would always block their handicap parking spots.

He talked to the truck driver, but he got dismissed.

When the driver’s company also ignored his concerns, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Armored delivery driver finds out they are not above the law I worked for a dispensary, and we handled a lot of cash. Every morning, and sometimes 2 to 3 times throughout the day, an armored van would arrive. It would deliver change or pick up the safe contents. As a medical dispensary, we had a lot of patients who used the handicap parking spots. There were only 3 for the whole building.

This man noticed that an armored truck would always block the 3 handicap parking spots.

The armored truck driver would always be sure to pull his van up sideways across all three spots. The morning delivery took the longest often meant customers would arrive and not be able to use those parking spots. After asking the driver not to do this anymore, I was told to call his boss if I had a problem. His boss said if I had a problem, to handle it myself.

The enforcement officers wrote the truck driver 5 infractions.

So I did. The parking enforcement sent two people to our location. When he pulled his van into place as usual, across all three spots, they pulled an enforcement car up on either side of him. They wrote him a total of 5 infractions.

His company switched armored vehicle service providers shortly after.

Shortly after, we switched companies. It was probably unrelated. But I secretly think it was the small shame they felt inside after being jerks about something we all know better than to do ourselves.

That driver seemed to think he was above the law, but he wasn’t.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

