Employee Spotted A Fake Check From A Bank That’s Been Closed For 15 Years, And She Helped Catch A Suspect Trying To Scam The Store

Being alert on the job can stop fraud before it happens.

Imagine noticing something unusual when a customer tries to make a purchase.

Would you trust your instincts and call the police, or would you trust the customer?

In this story, a woman working at a grocery store spotted suspicious checks from a bank that had been closed for a long time.

A customer later tried to use one of the same stolen checks for a large purchase.

Check out the full story below to see how she handles the situation.

So, I ruined someone with a stolen check’s day. I’m making a cash pickup from the tills. There’s a check in the till drawn on a bank that closed 15 years ago after being bought out by another bank. I showed it to the cashiers and told them about it. Our store director went to high school with the person the checks belonged to and confirmed they were stolen.

This woman saw a customer pulling out the same check in question.

On Monday, there’s a customer with a couple of large buggies. She pulls out one of the exact same set of checks and starts writing it out for $380. One of the cashiers I had shown the check to comes running to the office with the check. “Ma’am, I can’t take this check.” “Why not?” “Well, to start with, Superior Federal has been closed since 2005. This check isn’t any good.”

The customer explained that it was her daughter’s check.

“It’s my daughter’s check. There’s a Superior Federal still in El Dorado.” “No, ma’am, the Superior bank in El Dorado wasn’t a part of this chain when it was open. And it’s actually a credit union. This check clearly says Federal Bank in Malvern. Also, it’s not your daughter’s check. This check is stolen. I know the person these belong to.”

When she realized she had been caught, the lady stormed out.

I had an account with Superior Federal when it was open. They were a really good bank, so I know a bit more than a normal person would. “Well, I never…” “It doesn’t matter. I cannot and I will not take this check for this purchase.” At this point, the lady storms out, and she and the woman with her head for different vehicles.

She saw her come back and called the police on her.

I can’t quite get a tag number on them, but I get a good description and call the police department. Upon reviewing the cameras, we discover that the lady had an ankle monitor on. Fifteen minutes later, they come back, pull into the parking lot of the law office next door and go in. I run out, get a tag number and call the police, who show up and make an arrest.

She definitely put her observation skills to work that day!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This person shares a somewhat related story.

This person asks a serious question.

Lol. Makes sense!

Criminals can not hide forever.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.