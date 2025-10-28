Employee Was Annoyed With A Customer Who Played Mind Games Over Shopping Bags, So He Finally Decided To Be Petty And Started A Silent Standoff

Some customers seem to enjoy making things more complicated than they need to be.

If you were shopping at a store and needed a bag to carry your items after you paid, would you expect the cashier to offer you a bag, or would you ask for a bag?

This man working at a store noticed that one shopper had a strange habit with shopping bags. He never asks for a bag but sometimes wants a bag.

He thinks the customer is messing with him, so he decided to be petty and test just how far the game would go.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

My one sided war with a customer over a bag? I know a particular customer who comes in and gets a couple of smaller items. Usually, when it’s like this, I don’t default to asking if they need a bag. This customer stands there and waits until I ask them if I need a bag. And they shrug and say, “Sure.” Dismissively. Like they weren’t waiting for one and for me to ask.

This man started observing the customer’s response and behavior towards getting a bag.

I started recognizing the behavior from the customer. A couple of times, if they came in, I’d just go and grab the bag without asking. And they’d say, “Nah, I don’t need it,” and leave. Even if they waited a minute.

He started getting annoyed, thinking the customer was messing with him.

So I started getting annoyed about why they wouldn’t ask for a bag. If I asked, they’d take it.‏‏‎‏‏‎‏‏‎‏‏‎­ If I didn’t ask but grabbed the bag, they wouldn’t. But if I never asked or grabbed a bag, they’d wait. I was convinced they were messing with me.

He decided to be petty.

So instead of being a normal person and just continuing to ask them for a bag, today, I wanted to stretch the limit. They came up to the counter when no one else was in the store and got a bottle of soda and a pack of gum. And once they were rung up and paid, I waited. I washed the counter a bit, started stocking behind the counter and they just… waited. They waited on their cellphone, looking up occasionally.

Finally, he decided to ask, and the customer agreed to have a bag.

I started sorting stuff and cleaning up. And they just stayed there. I broke after about 3 minutes and asked them if they needed a bag. They just shrugged and said, “Sure.” My white flag is out and I’m just gonna keep asking them for a bag.

Why doesn’t the customer just ask for a bag?

Some battles just aren’t worth fighting… especially those that involve a shopping bag.

