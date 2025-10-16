Employee Wears Sunglasses And A Headset On A Donut Run, So When A Little Kid Asks If She’s A Government Agent, She Decides To Play Along

A simple gadget can spark a child’s imagination in the funniest ways.

So, what would you do if a curious kid spotted your earpiece in a grocery store and wanted to learn more?

Would you blow them off?

Or would you play along and say something so unexpected that the little kid is left speechless?

In the following story, one retail worker finds herself in this exact situation and does just that.

Here’s what happened.

COVER BLOWN. I REPEAT, COVER IS BLOWN I work in a store where we communicate with each other using short-range radios with headsets. It’s a huge help and helps us be more efficient. Earlier today, my boss sent me next door to the grocery store to buy donuts for the crew. While I’m waiting in line a young boy (maybe 7-8) is shooting daggers at me. I’m wearing my sunglasses inside with my earpiece still in as well. As I’m leaving, he yells to grab my attention. Here’s the convo we had:

The little boy was curious about her earpiece.

Little kid (LC): “Hey!” Me: “Uhh, yeah?” LC (pointing to my earpiece): “What’s that for?” By now, I know where this is going

Of course, he had another question.

Me (I cross my arms): “I use it for work.”

LC: “Come here, I have another question.” Mom looks at me with an eye roll because her kid is eccentric, and that seems to annoy her. Not me, weird kids always give me a laugh. I bend down to his level to hear, then he whispers:

She decided to play along.

LC: “Do you work for the government?” Me (I put my finger over my earpiece): “Eagle, this is Condor! Cover blown! I repeat, Eagle, our cover is blown!” Then I take me and my donuts and run out of the store as fast as possible while the mom is dying of laughter and the kids jaw is on the ground because he just met a secret agent. Highlight of my day!

Too funny! That was probably the highlight of everyone’s day.

What an awesome thing to do! There’s no doubt she made that little boy’s day!

