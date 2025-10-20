Employee Yelled At A Customer And Said He Couldn’t Park In The Coned Off Area, So Customer Complained About Him To His Manager

Some customers think they can just do whatever they want.

If you saw cones blocking off an area of a parking lot, would you park somewhere else or move the cones and park there anyway?

In this story, an employee put up cones in a section of the parking lot because some work was being done, but a customer moved the cones to try to park there anyway.

The employee was not going to let the customer get away with that!

Moves parking cone gets mad that I yelled at him and complains. We’re having some work done on the parking lot, so we coned off the area with signs and cones. I was putting up more cones farther down. That’s when I saw a man with his family moving the cones to park in a space I had just coned off.

This employee yelled at the customer trying to park in the sectioned-off area.

So I yelled at them, “Hey, you can’t park there.” The guy moved his car and went shopping. My buddy and I finished setting up/cleaning the space, and we were taking a break. This guy came back from shopping.

The customer didn’t appreciate being yelled at.

He walked up to us and started saying that I shouldn’t have yelled at him. He said I should’ve instead stopped what I was doing, walked all the way across the parking lot and asked him nicely to move. I told him, “You see all the signs and cones, why did you try to park there?” He said because he was handicapped. And I proceeded to point to the handicapped spots that were open and even saw his car parked at.

So the customer reported him to the head manager.

He told me, “Do you like your job and wanna keep it?” I told him no, I really don’t care. He ended up complaining to the head manager. But luckily the manager didn’t care. Manager said he shouldn’t have moved the cones and tried parking in the sectioned off area.

The customer was clearly in the wrong here.

Some customers deserve to be yelled at.

