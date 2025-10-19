Enthusiastic Friend Adopts Pal’s Fashion Sensibilities, But This Doesn’t Go Over Well When She Realizes Everything Is Being Copied

Are copycats a compliment or an irritation?

Imagine having a friend who likes your sense of style so much that she wants to wear exactly what you’re wearing.

Would you find this flattering, or would it bother you?

In this story, one Redditor feels torn about her friend’s desire to copy her style.

See the story below to find out more.

AITA for not wanting my friend to copy my outfits? I have this “friend” who honestly hasn’t been the best friend lately. For months now, she’s been telling me she likes my style.

It started with shoes. I wear flats, and then she bought some, too. Then, she said she wanted jorts (I already had them). She said she liked my skirts and, suddenly, she’s wearing long skirts.

But now, the friend is copying every little thing.

She wanted a belt I own and yep, she went and got it. And this morning, she literally asked me about two pairs of shoes that are mine!! Shoes that are kind of rare and really feel like they represent my personal style, and told me she wants to buy the exact same ones.

The OP is annoyed.

I know anyone can wear whatever they want, and styles overlap, but this doesn’t feel like coincidence or “inspiration.” It feels like she’s straight-up copying me. And I really don’t want to look like her twin everywhere we go. Would I be a jerk for feeling uncomfortable about this?

Should she be honest with the friend about how irritated they are about the outfit copying? Or is this silly to get upset about this?

Let’s read some comments from Reddit below.

People felt the style wasn’t all that original.

Others felt that everyone needed to get back to reality.

One Redditor felt this was petty.

And another reader thought the friend should tell the woman how she felt.

This style seems pretty run-of-the-mill and silly to get upset over.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.