Entitled Shopper Tried To Force A Man To Fetch A Cart, But He Ignored Her And Went About His Day

Public spaces can quickly reveal just how entitled some people are.

One man was just trying to get some groceries with his mother when a rude woman mistook him for a store employee.

As she started bossing him around, her assumption quickly turned a quiet afternoon into an awkward scene.

Disability Cart fetcher? Yesterday, my mother and I “carpooled” to some appointments. They were in the same medical building and close together. Afterwards, I took her to the grocery store. Since I had some calls to make, I sat down on a bench in the shade while she shopped.

A few feet from the bench is one of the places where the store puts the disability carts to charge, since it is only a few feet from the handicap spots.

He notes that he looks nothing like an employee.

I was wearing shorts and a t-shirt that said, “If you don’t want problems, don’t leave me unsupervised.” I also had a cane next to me.

Dress code for men at the store is dark slacks and either a polo with the company logo or a plain polo with a company smock.

After I had been there for about 20 minutes, a woman came up to me and demanded I fetch her a disability cart, as there were none by the bench.

She refused to take no for an answer and was getting angrier as I started to ignore her. She was still calling me lazy when my mother came out with a cart. I helped her put the groceries in the car, and we left.

