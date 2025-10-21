Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. What’s Going On?

Even Stephen King, prolific as he’s been for decades, probably hasn’t gotten around to writing a story about a haunted microwave yet.

But if he’s finally running out of ideas, maybe this video from TikTok user @cecehill3 could serve as inspiration:

“HELP,” reads the caption, “every time we flip the breaker for the kitchen we hear someone talking SO CLEARLY THROUGH our microwave.”

Sure enough, there’s a low-quality voice sort of…jamming out as the microwave boots up?

“We have heard really creepy sounds.”

@cecehill3 MY MICROWAVE IS TALKING BC OF OLD DELETED MESSAGES PLAYING/ITS MALFUNCTIONING ♬ original sound – cece

It’s a Casper type ghost, maybe?

There is an easy solution, of course.

Like, what is going on?

Joking aside, it’s not paranormal activity, just an unusual feature.

One commenter even had a very personal story attached to it.

Yes, believe it or not, some microwaves have had voice memo features, and even built in radios.

The idea being, I guess, that the kitchen is a sort of central hub of the home, and a good spot for entertainment/communication.

All pretty outdated in the smartphone era, as many things are, but neat nonetheless.

