October 21, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. What’s Going On?

by Ben Auxier

A microwave powering on

TikTok/cecehill3

Even Stephen King, prolific as he’s been for decades, probably hasn’t gotten around to writing a story about a haunted microwave yet.

But if he’s finally running out of ideas, maybe this video from TikTok user @cecehill3 could serve as inspiration:

A microwave powering on

TikTok/cecehill3

“HELP,” reads the caption, “every time we flip the breaker for the kitchen we hear someone talking SO CLEARLY THROUGH our microwave.”

A microwave powering on

TikTok/cecehill3

Sure enough, there’s a low-quality voice sort of…jamming out as the microwave boots up?

A microwave powering on

TikTok/cecehill3

“We have heard really creepy sounds.”

@cecehill3

MY MICROWAVE IS TALKING BC OF OLD DELETED MESSAGES PLAYING/ITS MALFUNCTIONING

♬ original sound – cece

It’s a Casper type ghost, maybe?

2025 08 28 21 11 53 Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. Whats Going On?

There is an easy solution, of course.

2025 08 28 21 12 05 Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. Whats Going On?

Like, what is going on?

2025 08 28 21 12 24 Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. Whats Going On?

Joking aside, it’s not paranormal activity, just an unusual feature.

2025 08 28 21 12 42 Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. Whats Going On?

One commenter even had a very personal story attached to it.

2025 08 28 21 13 02 Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. Whats Going On?

Yes, believe it or not, some microwaves have had voice memo features, and even built in radios.

The idea being, I guess, that the kitchen is a sort of central hub of the home, and a good spot for entertainment/communication.

All pretty outdated in the smartphone era, as many things are, but neat nonetheless.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SCI/TECH, STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter