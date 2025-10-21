Every Time The Power To Their Microwave Resets, They Hear A Ghostly Voice Come Through It. What’s Going On?
by Ben Auxier
Even Stephen King, prolific as he’s been for decades, probably hasn’t gotten around to writing a story about a haunted microwave yet.
But if he’s finally running out of ideas, maybe this video from TikTok user @cecehill3 could serve as inspiration:
“HELP,” reads the caption, “every time we flip the breaker for the kitchen we hear someone talking SO CLEARLY THROUGH our microwave.”
Sure enough, there’s a low-quality voice sort of…jamming out as the microwave boots up?
“We have heard really creepy sounds.”
@cecehill3
MY MICROWAVE IS TALKING BC OF OLD DELETED MESSAGES PLAYING/ITS MALFUNCTIONING
It’s a Casper type ghost, maybe?
There is an easy solution, of course.
Like, what is going on?
Joking aside, it’s not paranormal activity, just an unusual feature.
One commenter even had a very personal story attached to it.
Yes, believe it or not, some microwaves have had voice memo features, and even built in radios.
The idea being, I guess, that the kitchen is a sort of central hub of the home, and a good spot for entertainment/communication.
All pretty outdated in the smartphone era, as many things are, but neat nonetheless.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.