Family Parks Their Car At A Grocery Store While They Go Skiing, But When They Return, They Find Out Their Car Was Towed

Imagine working at a store where people who are not customers often park in your parking lot.

That’s what happens in this story, but the employees don’t really mind unless the cars are parked in a way that blocks their delivery trucks.

Keep reading to find out what happens when a non-customer parks in a way that prevents a delivery truck from pulling into the parking lot.

You Towed Our Car While We Were Shopping(Spoiler…They Were Not Even In The Store) I used to work at a grocery store in a ski town. Our store was about a block off the main street. People would often park in our parking lot, walk to the main street and take a bus to the ski area. We would get our main deliveries on Tuesday and Friday. In order to get the semi trucks into the loading dock we had to block off a small portion of the parking lot. This is the middle of ski season and the truck is late so I am asked to watch the parking lot and make sure people are not parking where they shouldn’t be.

Somebody tried to park where they shouldn’t.

A large SUV pulls up. Somebody gets out, proceeds to move the cones and then tries to park. I tell them we are waiting for a delivery and if they could move their car out of the coned off area. They literally moved their car one space and it was still in the coned off area. I then see them leaving with all their ski gear. I walk back across the parking lot to ask them to move it again but they are too far away from the store by this point.

The car was in the way.

The delivery eventually arrives and we are forced to tow the car because the semi truck can’t get in now. Tow company arrives and takes away the car. We get the delivery parked and unloaded. About an hour later we get a phone call asking for “Mike.”

Which Mike?

We have a couple employees named Mike so I ask which Mike they are looking for. The guy then screams “THE MIKE WHO TOWED OUR CAR!” I tell them I am going to find somebody to address their call. They speak to a manager and then come into the store still in their ski gear. They tell the manager they were towed while they were in the store shopping despite being caught red handed due to their ski gear.

The police were not on the family’s side.

They then decide to call the police. The police show up and basically tell them there is nothing they can do. They also mention the ski gear to the family. The police say the only thing they can do is to give them a ride to the tow company lot to get their car. The family claimed we had an arrangement with the tow company. We never had an arrangement with them and we only towed when it was a last resort.

That family had some nerve to park where they shouldn’t and claim they were shopping while wearing ski gear.

