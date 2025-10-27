October 27, 2025 at 8:49 am

Fan Buys The Last Seat Available For An Ariana Grande Concert, But It Was Supposed To Be Reserved For A Handicapped Fan, So Commenters Are Freaking Out

by Michael Levanduski

Man buying concert tickets

Shutterstock, TikTok

Concert tickets for the hottest shows can go very quickly, so people are always looking for ways to get the tickets they want.

This TikToker noticed that there was one seat left for an Ariana Grande concert, so he filmed himself buying it, but now people are upset.

The video shows him at his computer, looking for tickets, and there is a caption that says, “Wait a dang minute!”

Man smiling at camera

TikTok/rrt.alex

He then smiles and says, “Wait a second. Who…who is she?”

On his screen, there is just one seat still available out of the whole arena, and it is in the front row! The seat, however, has the little image of a wheelchair on it, indicating that it is for disabled people.

Handicapped concert ticket

TikTok/rrt.alex

Once he realizes it is a handicapped seat, he says, “Ohhhh.” And he sounds disappointed, but then he says, “You know what, I click Amazon purchase. Oh My God, can I get this? Hold on. Oh my God!”

Yup, he purchased the ticket.

Buying concert tickets

TikTok/rrt.alex

In the comments to the video, he wrote, “Sorry Grandma, a boy’s gotta do what a boy’s gotta do!”

That is just insensitive. I wouldn’t have done this, but if I did, I certainly wouldn’t have posted about it.

He seems like an idiot.

Watch the quick video below to see what you think.

@rrt.alex

Sorry grandma, a boys gotta do what a boys gotta do!!! ♿️🎟️ #arianagrande #eternalsunshinetour #ticketmaster

♬ original sound – rrt.alex

The people in the comments really seem to hate him for this.

This commenter has had to miss many concerts becuase of people like him.

Comment 1 89 Fan Buys The Last Seat Available For An Ariana Grande Concert, But It Was Supposed To Be Reserved For A Handicapped Fan, So Commenters Are Freaking Out
Here is someone who is a permanent wheelchair user who isn’t happy.

Comment 2 89 Fan Buys The Last Seat Available For An Ariana Grande Concert, But It Was Supposed To Be Reserved For A Handicapped Fan, So Commenters Are Freaking Out
Yup, this should be reserved for the disabled.

Comment 3 88 Fan Buys The Last Seat Available For An Ariana Grande Concert, But It Was Supposed To Be Reserved For A Handicapped Fan, So Commenters Are Freaking Out
What a jerk move by this guy, he deserves the hate.

