Fan Buys The Last Seat Available For An Ariana Grande Concert, But It Was Supposed To Be Reserved For A Handicapped Fan, So Commenters Are Freaking Out

Concert tickets for the hottest shows can go very quickly, so people are always looking for ways to get the tickets they want.

This TikToker noticed that there was one seat left for an Ariana Grande concert, so he filmed himself buying it, but now people are upset.

The video shows him at his computer, looking for tickets, and there is a caption that says, “Wait a dang minute!”

He then smiles and says, “Wait a second. Who…who is she?”

On his screen, there is just one seat still available out of the whole arena, and it is in the front row! The seat, however, has the little image of a wheelchair on it, indicating that it is for disabled people.

Once he realizes it is a handicapped seat, he says, “Ohhhh.” And he sounds disappointed, but then he says, “You know what, I click Amazon purchase. Oh My God, can I get this? Hold on. Oh my God!”

Yup, he purchased the ticket.

In the comments to the video, he wrote, “Sorry Grandma, a boy’s gotta do what a boy’s gotta do!”

That is just insensitive. I wouldn’t have done this, but if I did, I certainly wouldn’t have posted about it.

He seems like an idiot.

Watch the quick video below to see what you think.

The people in the comments really seem to hate him for this.

This commenter has had to miss many concerts becuase of people like him.



Here is someone who is a permanent wheelchair user who isn’t happy.



Yup, this should be reserved for the disabled.



What a jerk move by this guy, he deserves the hate.

