Fast Food Employees Were Having A Particularly Busy Sunday, But When They Replaced The Soap In The Ladies’ Room, A Customer Caused A Scene

It’s normal for retail workers to hear customers’ and clients’ complaints, but usually not over having soap in the bathroom.

What would you do if a customer yelled at you for having a brand of soap she didn’t like?

In today’s story, a woman working at a fast food restaurant shares how an angry lady yelled at them because she didn’t like their soap.

Let’s see how she handled the situation.

How dare you have soap in the bathrooms! I work at a large chain fast food restaurant and we just had the worst Sunday I’ve seen in a while. 5 call-offs, 2 non-functioning drive thru monitors, and a lousy overnight crew pretty much set us up for failure that morning. So we had a handful of employees running around like chickens with their heads cut off, trying to get the church rush out in a reasonable amount of time. We finally clear and start to try to pull the place together and prepare for the transition to lunch.

I was in the back skimming my drive-thru cashiers’ drawer when my 2 of my crew come back and inform me that there is no soap in the ladies’ room.

This was a minor issue… That became another stressor.

Ok no big deal just replace it, right? Nope, the manager in charge of our deliveries is on vacation and the manager who did the order was a little rusty and we’re out of soap. We realized that we were out a few days ago and bought some from the pharmacy-type store next door to us. The lady was waiting for the soap, so we handed it to her.

She looks at it and starts yelling. ML (miserable lady): (insert name of chain) gets their soap from (pharmacy chain)?!?!?!?!

They had to almost apologize for it.

Me: No ma’am, we knew we were going to run out of it yesterday so we just bought some from that store to use until our next shipment. ML: This is unacceptable. Give me corporate’s number! They’ll be hearing about this! My sister works at Competition Chain’s administration so this is unacceptable. How is it OK to buy stuff from the Pharmacy Store?? She proceeds to leave the store angrily. I was so confused. How miserable do you have to be to raise a fuss about what soap we have in the bathrooms? Would she rather not have it?

She encountered a soap diva.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Just don’t get her one from the pharmacy.

It’s baffling.

How sacrilegious.

It really is sad.

Someone shares memories from working retail.

So it was all a plan?

I had never heard of someone getting mad over soap before.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.