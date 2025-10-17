Father Made Concert Plans For The Weekend, But Now His Ex-Wife Is Saying She Needs A Favor To Look After Their Son Then

Sharing custody of a child can get pretty complicated pretty fast.

But if both parents work together, any issues often can be ironed out.

See why that may not be the case for this former couple.

AITA for not wanting to watch my son on my wife’s weekend? My wife officially ended our relationship on Sept 12th. She’s leaving me because she says she doesn’t love me anymore. We have a 3 1/2 year old son together that we’re splitting custody of, doing one week on, one week off. We decided to make the first week my week, with the trade offs being on Sunday evenings.

It’s already not working out.

Her FIRST Saturday she’s responsible for him she has a shift scheduled at work that she says she can’t move. But she didn’t mention it when we were talking about custody details, and I was writing out my calendar. I believed I would be free got some concert tickets for a concert out of town for that day.

They’re not seeing eye to eye.

She says she mentioned it prior a few months ago when it was scheduled, but I just don’t remember… She’s now annoyed at me for not being able to watch him and I’ve tried to find other childcare options for him to help her out. But she feels like I shouldn’t have bought those tickets and should have known about her shift because she was scheduled for it months ago. AITA for just telling her this is her problem now?

Here is what people are saying.

I thought this would be obvious.

Didn’t they know this?!

Excellent point. Poor kid.

True! Play your cards right.

I wonder when they’ll get used to this.

This kid is going to have issues as an adult.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.