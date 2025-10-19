Father Requests Daughter Remake Handmade Paintings So They All Match, But She Secretly Doesn’t Want To Put Forth The Effort

Imagine making a handmade gift for someone you care about.

WIBTA if I say no to re-making gifts after years. I, 22 F, painted the four ninja turtles for my dad as Christmas gifts. I painted one of them when I was in high school, and every year since then, he’s gotten another, and now he has all four.

But these paintings were painstakingly detailed.

Each one took me hours and days to do because of tiny details. They were meant as gifts; it wasn’t a set project thing.

However, the father has a request…

My dad just asked me today if I can re-do two of them because they aren’t the right size canvas (by 1 inch) or because the one is horizontal and not vertical. These were gifts that I worked really hard on. I told him, yes, I’d do them again for him, but I really don’t want to.

In fact, this really bothers the daughter.

I didn’t want to cry and tell him how much that hurt my feelings that he wants different ones.

He’s never been one to accept a “no” from me, I was never allowed to stand up for myself when it came to him. What do I do? I don’t want to do them at all. He wants them changed just so that they will fit a specific aesthetic that he’s going for in his office.

She also feels like her sister will disregard the old paintings.

He also said he would give one of the “old ones” to my younger sister, who will just throw it in a closet and never look at it again, just like she’s done to many paintings I’ve made before. I’m stuck. Would I be a jerk to just say no now?

