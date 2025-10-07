Fitness Influencer Wants People To Improve Their Life, So He’s Promoting ‘The Great Lock-In’ And People Are Excited

Getting into shape and bettering your life is an important goal for many people, but it isn’t always easy to follow through.

That is why this TikToker is advocating for something he calls ‘The Great Lock In,’ and he made a video to inspire his followers.

The man starts off his video looking intense at the camera with the caption, “The Great Lock In Of Fall/Winter 2025” on the screen. He then says, “I need you to listen to me when I say this. I need you to listen.”

He goes on, “The great lock-in of 2025 is upon us. The August-December, Fall/Winter 2025 is the great lock-in. We are eating right. We’re working out. We are shooting our shot, but not going overly for any girls. We are…what else are we doing? We are being highly productive.”

This sounds like a great way to live, and I’m sure it will inspire many young men.

Next, he says, “We are being nice to people. We are calling our parents and telling them we love them. We are getting our friends gifts for their birthdays and just because. You can get your friends gifts just because by the way. It doesn’t have to be for an occasion.”

These are all really nice things to do in life if you are able.

He continues, “What else are we doing? We are petting dogs and stuff, you feel me bro?”

Honestly, it is all of these little things in life that can make a huge impact not only on yourself, but on everyone.

He wraps up his video by saying, “The great lock-in of 2025. This is it. Everything else was warm-up. 2024 was warm-up. 2023 was warm-up. Lock in bro. I believe in you.”

This guy seems really inspiring, and all that he is telling his followers to do will hopefully benefit many people.

Using his platform to help people improve their lives is a great thing.

If you are looking to get inspired, make sure that you check out the video for yourself.

The people in the comments seem really excited to get involved with this.

Here is someone who is adding a few things to his lock-in list.

This person is pushing it all the way to February.

This commenter makes a great point!

Get inspired! Improve your life!

