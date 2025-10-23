Florist Endures A Chaotic Day While Covering For Their Vacationing Boss, But Two Customers Gasp At Their Arrangement And Remind Them Why They Love The Job

Retail can push you to the edge, especially when you’re understaffed and customers take their stress out on you.

So, what would you do if a rough shift had you ready to collapse, but two customers walked in at the very last minute?

Would you see it as yet another obstacle? Or would you try to turn it into the highlight of your day?

In the following story, one florist finds themselves in this exact situation, and the customer’s reaction changes everything.

Here’s what happened.

I made them gasp My boss at the flower shop has been on vacation way too long. I’ve been covering weekends for him and coming in to help out as much as possible during the week, but things have totally fallen apart without him there. It also doesn’t help that we are severely understaffed to begin with. Today was my last (Saturday) working for a while.

The whole day was going horribly.

Hooray, right? Nope. It was a total disaster. I was screamed at, whined at, and had things thrown at me. Sigh But then, right before we were going to close, two women came in. I went up front and did my spiel.

They loved the arrangement.

The younger woman’s mother was in the hospital, and they wanted flowers for her. I got an idea of what they wanted and went to work putting some arrangements together for them to take. When I brought the arrangements out to the sales floor, it happened. They gasped at how pretty they were. I NEVER get to see people’s reactions like that. I told them how much I appreciated their reactions, and we had a big, fuzzy, warm moment.

Wow! What a heartwarming moment to end an otherwise horrible day.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this story.

This person thought it was going a whole other direction.

Here’s someone who gets it.

It is an interesting thought.

For this person, it’s about the bad stuff that happened.

This must’ve felt great!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.