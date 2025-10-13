Football Fan Always Watches The Game With His Uncle, But Now His Wife Has Arranged A Cookout, And The Conflict Is Too Much To Handle
Whether it’s a long bath on a Sunday evening, a certain type of popcorn on movie night, or Christmas abroad, we all have some kind of tradition.
For the guy in this story, his two-decade long tradition is watching football at his uncle’s house.
So when, for the first time in twenty years, a short-notice plan threatened his tradition, he put his foot down.
Read on to find out how this caused drama in his life and his relationship that had him wondering if he was doing the right thing.
AITA for keeping plans to watch a football game at my uncle’s, instead of staying home and hosting friends?
I love football, and I go to my uncle’s house to watch games every week.
I’ve known for months that there would be a game this Sunday at 4 pm.
However, friends of ours visiting from Canada just let us know a few days ago that they would be in town this weekend and if they could stay at our place.
Fine.
Let’s see how this visit is affecting his plans.
Now, they want to have a cookout on Sunday and invite other people over to my place.
I’m kind of expected by my wife and our friends staying over to cancel the plans to watch the game at my uncle’s and stay home instead.
There is a difference in culture and also a difference in passion for sports between us.
All of this is leaving him feeling conflicted.
Would I be wrong to stick with my original plans to watch the game with my uncle, like I have been doing for 20 some odd years?
Or should I cancel for another week, and just stay home and host a last minute cookout for my last minute guests?
AITA?
It is really tricky to know how to navigate a situation like this, since someone is always going to end up feeling hurt or disappointed.
It’s clear that the weekly football games are important to this guy and his uncle, and the fact that they happen so frequently doesn’t change that fact.
But time with friends is valuable and rare, so it’s understandable that his wife and his friends think that it should take precedence over a football game – but the last-minute nature of their trip isn’t doing them many favors here.
Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought.
This person thought that his last-minute friends could have been more considerate.
But others thought that he was being ridiculous for not changing his plans just once.
Meanwhile, this Redditor thought of the perfect compromise.
It’s really unfortunate that his friends didn’t plan earlier, because now he’s double booked and they’re making him choose.
Communication is clearly lacking between all parties involved in this situation – some people either don’t understand, or simply don’t care, how important the game is for him.
But he doesn’t seem to care about how important the cookout is to his wife or guests – and this is a conversation that the couple need to have between themselves.
They need to reach a situation that would be the best of both worlds, since the alternative is to end up with resentment one way or the other.
In short, they need to compromise.
