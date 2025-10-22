Friend Group Deals With Chronically Late Member By Giving Her The Wrong Reservation Time – She Says “Well Played”

There’s that one person in every group who just cannot for the life of them seem to show up anywhere on time.

I’ll admit there was a phase of my life where that was me, though I’m getting better at it.

Of course, there’s a tried and true method for manipulating the chronically late into punctuality, and it’s illustrated in this video from TikTok user @soupgirl228:

“If you’re my best friends who just made a reservation for 8:30 and told me 8:00, uh, well played.”

“Because I just showed up at 8:22 and was like, to the hostess, ‘Oh like this table for 8:00,’ and she was like, ‘8:30?'”

“She was like, ‘you’re the first one here,’ and I was like, ‘well played, well played.'”

Some warned of a slippery slope…

Honestly, the comment section was pretty heated.

Defenders and detractors were abundant.

How big a deal is it?

I think that while this story is cute, habitual lateness is incredibly annoying and a burden on others.

If you’re late all the time, start changing things about how you get ready.

If you’re not willing to do that, I’d say it does enter a realm of disrespect.

Take it from a recovering Late Guy – it can be improved.

