Friend Group Deals With Chronically Late Member By Giving Her The Wrong Reservation Time – She Says “Well Played”

by Ben Auxier

"Soup girl" telling the story of her night out

TikTok/soupgirl228

There’s that one person in every group who just cannot for the life of them seem to show up anywhere on time.

I’ll admit there was a phase of my life where that was me, though I’m getting better at it.

Of course, there's a tried and true method for manipulating the chronically late into punctuality, and it's illustrated in this video from TikTok user @soupgirl228:

"Soup girl" telling the story of her night out

TikTok/soupgirl228

“If you’re my best friends who just made a reservation for 8:30 and told me 8:00, uh, well played.”

"Soup girl" telling the story of her night out

TikTok/soupgirl228

“Because I just showed up at 8:22 and was like, to the hostess, ‘Oh like this table for 8:00,’ and she was like, ‘8:30?'”

"Soup girl" telling the story of her night out

TikTok/soupgirl228

“She was like, ‘you’re the first one here,’ and I was like, ‘well played, well played.'”

@soupgirl228

IM WORKING ON IT

♬ original sound – Mmm soup

Some warned of a slippery slope…

2025 08 28 19 58 02 Friend Group Deals With Chronically Late Member By Giving Her The Wrong Reservation Time She Says Well Played

Honestly, the comment section was pretty heated.

2025 08 28 19 58 24 Friend Group Deals With Chronically Late Member By Giving Her The Wrong Reservation Time She Says Well Played

Defenders and detractors were abundant.

2025 08 28 19 58 38 Friend Group Deals With Chronically Late Member By Giving Her The Wrong Reservation Time She Says Well Played

How big a deal is it?

2025 08 28 19 59 03 Friend Group Deals With Chronically Late Member By Giving Her The Wrong Reservation Time She Says Well Played

I think that while this story is cute, habitual lateness is incredibly annoying and a burden on others.

If you’re late all the time, start changing things about how you get ready.

If you’re not willing to do that, I’d say it does enter a realm of disrespect.

Take it from a recovering Late Guy – it can be improved.

