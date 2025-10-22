Friend Group Deals With Chronically Late Member By Giving Her The Wrong Reservation Time – She Says “Well Played”
by Ben Auxier
There’s that one person in every group who just cannot for the life of them seem to show up anywhere on time.
I’ll admit there was a phase of my life where that was me, though I’m getting better at it.
Of course, there’s a tried and true method for manipulating the chronically late into punctuality, and it’s illustrated in this video from TikTok user @soupgirl228:
“If you’re my best friends who just made a reservation for 8:30 and told me 8:00, uh, well played.”
“Because I just showed up at 8:22 and was like, to the hostess, ‘Oh like this table for 8:00,’ and she was like, ‘8:30?'”
“She was like, ‘you’re the first one here,’ and I was like, ‘well played, well played.'”
@soupgirl228
IM WORKING ON IT
Some warned of a slippery slope…
Honestly, the comment section was pretty heated.
Defenders and detractors were abundant.
How big a deal is it?
I think that while this story is cute, habitual lateness is incredibly annoying and a burden on others.
If you’re late all the time, start changing things about how you get ready.
If you’re not willing to do that, I’d say it does enter a realm of disrespect.
Take it from a recovering Late Guy – it can be improved.
