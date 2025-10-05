Friend Tried To Pressure Them Into Signing A Deal They Didn’t Witness, So When They Refused Their Friend Walked Away Angry

Some situations look small on the surface but carry huge consequences underneath.

AITA for declining to witness-sign my friend’s private sale paperwork because I wasn’t actually present at the exchange, and asking them to redo it with someone else? So a friend showed up with a stack of sale papers and a pen and asked me to be the witness. I was not present for payment or handoff. He wanted a quick signature to wrap it up.

That puts my name on facts I cannot verify. I kept it short and said I would not sign.

I pulled up the public library notary hours, sent the schedule, and told them to redo it clean. I left the pen on the table and stepped back.

He pushed the papers toward me and listed favors I supposedly owe, then guilt-tripped me saying another friend would sign without thinking.

Never in my life will I attach my name to a deal that I did not witness. They grabbed the papers and left without a goodbye. I am willing to go with them to a notary at a set time, but I will not fake a witness. AITA?

