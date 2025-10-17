Friend Wanted Her Birthday To Be The Center Of Summer, But One Woman Struggled When It Clashed With Other Plans

Usually celebrating a friend’s birthday is a joyous occasion, but sometimes planning can create unexpected tension.

WIBTA if I told my friend people are entitled to holidays over her bday My friend’s birthday is early January, just after New Year’s, which is peak summertime in Australia.

Her friend is really into her birthday.

Every year around August–September she informs people she will be having her birthday on X day. I asked her why she tells people so far in advance (it happens every year, so it’s not like it’s for a 21st, 30th, etc.). Her reason was, “People go away that time of year, so I want to tell people early so they have no excuse to miss my birthday.”

But she’s starting to feel like this isn’t a fair expectation for her friend to have.

Now I keep my mouth shut because this friend is entitled and sensitive. But WIBTA if I told her people are allowed a holiday during most people’s only 2–3 weeks off a year?

What did Reddit think?

This commenter personally doesn’t see the problem with planning ahead.

This commenter would only speak up if the friend was being extra rigid about the dates.

This commenter is all for planning as much as possible.

