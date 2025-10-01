Friends Saved For Months To Visit Japan, But When One Friend Suddenly Wanted To Go To Europe Instead, It Sparked A Fierce Fallout

International trips with friends demands planning, compromise, and months of preparation.

So when one friend tried to change not just the details but the destination itself, chaos followed.

Would you be willing to change the destination at the last minute just to humor a friend?

Let’s see how these friends handle it.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for backing out of a trip with my friend and her sister? My two friends, Grace and Zoe, and I have been planning a trip to Japan for the past six months. We were about to book our plane tickets this week when Zoe suddenly messaged us saying the plans had changed.

She now wants us to go to Europe instead because her sister wants to see a concert there (even though her sister was never part of our original plan).

So they let Zoe know how they really felt.

Grace and I were honest with Zoe and told her we felt blindsided and that we don’t really want to go to Europe or to the concert. We’ve decided to stick with the original plan and go to Japan.

Now Zoe and her sister are upset with us and are even calling us flakes. AITA?

When there’s a plan, especially for international travel, you really ought to stick to it.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Zoe sure has a lot of nerve calling someone else a flaky.

It’s insane to expect someone to be okay with such a dramatic change of plans.

If they want to go to Europe, then they can, but they shouldn’t expect company.

Group trips mean group discussions.

She’d rather be called stubborn than waste time and money on a trip.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.